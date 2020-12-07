Comparing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Triple P and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 4 6 5 0 2.07

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.37, suggesting a potential downside of 28.06%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Triple P.

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -2.77% 5.80% 2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.77 billion 1.28 -$182.18 million $0.47 30.66

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates in two segments, Provider and Veradigm. The Provider segment provides integrated clinical software applications, financial management, and patient engagement solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software, connectivity and coordinated care solutions, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. The Veradigm segment offers data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools for clinical workflow, research, analytics, and media. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

