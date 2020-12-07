Contrasting Elys Game Technology (ELYS) & Its Peers

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is one of 285 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Elys Game Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Elys Game Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Elys Game Technology Competitors 2724 11823 20572 1096 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Elys Game Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million -$9.27 million -5.59 Elys Game Technology Competitors $1.90 billion $385.87 million -2.81

Elys Game Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% Elys Game Technology Competitors -27.99% -6,565.36% -4.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elys Game Technology competitors beat Elys Game Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.