Contrasting Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Gemphire Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.64 million N/A N/A Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 67.21 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -21.18

Gemphire Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gemphire Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics N/A -419.70% -173.05% Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gemphire Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Gemphire Therapeutics.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Gemphire Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy. It also completed three Phase IIb clinical trials for gemcabene in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemic (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients on maximally tolerated statins, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, a microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262, to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155 to modulate the microbiome and dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

