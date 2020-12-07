Covington Capital Management Has $27,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $34.41 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.