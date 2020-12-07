Covington Capital Management Sells 342 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $244,040,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 453,078 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Textron by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $47.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

