Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

CURLF stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

