Critical Comparison: Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) vs. Its Rivals

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is one of 771 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Benitec Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma Competitors -3,679.40% -293.30% -31.36%

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 -$8.27 million -0.34 Benitec Biopharma Competitors $1.95 billion $221.68 million -2.70

Benitec Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benitec Biopharma. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benitec Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benitec Biopharma Competitors 7522 20416 38502 1558 2.50

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma peers beat Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.