Critical Survey: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HMN Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $40.35 million 1.98 $7.79 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.12 $1.19 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. As of April 20, 2020, it operated twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rocheste, Spring Valley, and Winona, Minnesota; one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa; one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and a loan origination office in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial installment loans, equipment loans, and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

