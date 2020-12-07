CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.04.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.