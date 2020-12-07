DA Davidson Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $168.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,947,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

