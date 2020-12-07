Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.37 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

