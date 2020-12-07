DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

