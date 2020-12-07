Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLTH opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

