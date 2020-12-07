easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 928.80 ($12.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 647.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).
About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
