easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 928.80 ($12.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 647.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

