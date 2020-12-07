Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $144.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit