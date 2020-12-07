Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $142.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $144.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit