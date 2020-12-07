Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $142.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $144.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.