Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $150.00

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit