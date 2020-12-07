Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

