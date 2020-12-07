Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

