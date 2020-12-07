Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 12,215 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $180.76 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

