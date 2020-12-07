Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 318.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

