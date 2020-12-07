Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 124.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 36.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of MET stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.