Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 27,770 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 282.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Polaris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

