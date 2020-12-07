Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,531 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 436,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

