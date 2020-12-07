Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 65,615 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 840.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,615 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,628,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 659,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $59.96 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

