Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 886.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Monday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $144.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

