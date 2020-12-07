Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cigna by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.