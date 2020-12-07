Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 47,188 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

