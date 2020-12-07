Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 7,916 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $80,901,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $371,755.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,098.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,002,862 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $155.03 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

