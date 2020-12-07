Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $4.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

