Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,794.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

