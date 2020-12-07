Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $166.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.