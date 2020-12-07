Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

