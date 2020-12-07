Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

