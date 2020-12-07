Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE EVRI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,023,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Everi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

