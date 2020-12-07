Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exactus and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 12.16 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 35.79 -$993.37 million $1.32 21.66

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exactus and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Exactus.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Exactus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.