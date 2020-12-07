Financial Comparison: Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) versus Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Resources and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Resources N/A N/A -$16.32 million N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $975.89 million 2.20 $177.92 million N/A N/A

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Resources and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Resources N/A -93.61% -30.90% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 17.57% 11.84% 7.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integra Resources and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00

Integra Resources presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 113.33%. Given Integra Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra Resources is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats Integra Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

