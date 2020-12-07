Financial Comparison: Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

1.2% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$22.02 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $1.60 million 93.80 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -64.29% -32.35% Gold Reserve N/A -7.98% -7.87%

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Tanzanian Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.