Financial Contrast: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) vs. Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rite Aid has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rite Aid and Progressive Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $21.93 billion 0.04 -$452.17 million $0.15 104.07 Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.56 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rite Aid.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid -1.51% 2.86% 0.21% Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Rite Aid shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rite Aid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rite Aid and Progressive Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 1 3 0 0 1.75 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rite Aid presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 31.67%. Given Rite Aid’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Summary

Rite Aid beats Progressive Care on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services, such as screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated approximately 2,400 retail pharmacy locations in 18 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

