Financial Survey: Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 31.42% 16.85% 9.18%

This table compares Trans Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 3.35 $214.37 million $1.16 6.36

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trans Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 3 2 1 2.67

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Trans Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

