First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $124,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $39.39 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

