FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

FE opened at $28.95 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

