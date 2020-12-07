Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.52.

FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,400,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

