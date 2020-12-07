Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.