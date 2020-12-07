Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.52.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
