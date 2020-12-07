Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of FLNT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

