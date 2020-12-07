Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Critical Contrast

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.44% 4.93% 2.08% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.73 $38.82 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.78 million 6.19 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Formula Systems (1985) and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Sapiens Stingray; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.