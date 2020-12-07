Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) & Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Medicenna Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $36.63 million 7.11 -$39.96 million ($0.73) -3.81 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.22 million ($0.19) -20.32

Medicenna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Biotech. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fortress Biotech and Medicenna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 171.58%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -131.98% -44.08% -19.06% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -40.19% -37.66%

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris. It also develops MB-107, a gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; CAEL-101, a Phase Ia/Ib trial that reduces amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs; CD123 chimeric antigen receptor engineered T-cell (CAR T) program for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 CAR T program for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CS1 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis. In addition, the company develops MB-101 for Glioblastoma multiform (GBM); MB-103 for GBM, and breast cancer and brain metastases; MB 108 for GBM; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; intravenous Tramadol for post-operative pain; CK-101, a Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; Cosibelimab, a Phase I clinical trial for metastatic cancer; Triplex, a Phase I study recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; ConVax, a recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; CEVA-101 for traumatic brain injury; CEVA-D, a bioreactor device that enhances the anti-inflammatory potency of bone marrow-derived cells; AVTS-001, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy; CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; CK-103 for metastatic solid tumor cancers; CK-302 for oncology indications; and CK-303 to treat renal cell carcinoma. It has collaboration arrangements with some universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

