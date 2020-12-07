Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $25.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.