G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

