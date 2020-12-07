G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

