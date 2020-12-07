G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GFSZY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

G4S stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. G4S has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

